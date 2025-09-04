Image: Screenshot/Samsung’s YouTube Channel

Samsung officially introduced its latest devices at today’s Galaxy Event, spotlighting the Galaxy S25 FE and the Galaxy Tab S11 series. The showcase placed a strong focus on artificial intelligence, with Samsung emphasizing its mission to bring Galaxy AI to more users worldwide.

Opening the event, Jay Kim, Corp EVP at Samsung Electronics, highlighted the rapid growth of Galaxy AI, which is already available on more than 200 million devices.

“As a pioneer in mobile AI, we believe that technology should help your daily life and that AI should be accessible to everyone,” Kim said. “With the new products we’re showing you today, we expect to double that number this year.”

Galaxy S25 FE: Flagship features at lower price

Samsung positioned the Galaxy S25 FE as its most advanced Fan Edition yet Molly Grummun, Integrated Marketing Director at Samsung, who introduced the device, described it as “designed to deliver the latest, most powerful Galaxy AI experiences to more people.”

The phone features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a slimmer and lighter body than its predecessor, and is available in four colors: Navy, Jet Black, Icy Blue, and White. Durability has also been improved with Armor Aluminum framing and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

Inside, the One UI 8 interface debuts with the S25 FE, offering new AI tools such as Writing Assist for grammar checks, tone adjustments, and content generation. Integration with Google Gemini enables instant, context-aware responses by simply long-pressing the side button and using the camera.

On the photography front, Samsung highlighted its next-gen ProVisual Engine, 12MP selfie camera, and AI-driven editing tools like Instant Slow-Mo, Photo Assist, and Audio Eraser.

Performance is boosted with a larger vapor chamber cooling system and the biggest battery ever in an FE smartphone. The Galaxy S25 FE is available starting today from $649, including six months of Google AI Pro with access to Veo 3 and 2TB of cloud storage.

Galaxy Tab S11: Bigger canvas for AI

The company also introduced the Galaxy Tab S11 Series, calling it the most advanced tablet lineup yet. “The Galaxy Tab S11 Series brings together a large-screen, S Pen, and the latest Galaxy AI into our most powerful tablets yet,” said Nelson Allen, Samsung’s Director, Channel Management & Operations.

The standout Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is Samsung’s thinnest tablet at just 5.1mm. It features a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a new 3nm processor, and quad speakers for immersive sound. The series also introduces an all-new S Pen with a hexagonal grip and improved tilt angles, designed to mimic the feel of a pencil.

Tech influencer Enobong Etteh, founder of Boored at Work, gave his first impressions live, praising the device’s lightweight build, quad speakers, and vivid display. He described the gaming experience as “butter smooth,” with “solid Ray Tracing effects on the water.”

The redesigned S Pen was another highlight, now hexagonal in shape and more pencil-like in feel. It supports greater tilt angles, requires no charging, and comes included in the box. Both the tablet and the pen are rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

AI-powered features include Now Brief, a personal dashboard for daily updates, enhanced Circle to Search that can translate text in real-time while preserving formatting, Drawing Assist, and a redesigned DeX for multitasking. Samsung also demonstrated how Google Gemini can act as a live assistant, offering advice and suggestions using the device’s camera.

Pricing starts at $799 for the Galaxy Tab S11 and $1,199 for the Tab S11 Ultra, with both available from today.

Wrapping up the event, Kim highlighted Samsung’s broader vision. “Whether you’re capturing a quick idea on the S25 FE or getting serious work done on the larger canvas of the Tab S11, Galaxy AI is there to help you every step of the way,” he said.

Samsung confirmed that it is still in the early stages of its AI journey and is working with partners to bring more context-aware and multimodal capabilities to future devices.

The Samsung Unpacked event in July revealed Google Gemini AI agent integration on its watches and Samsung DeX functionality on the Galaxy Z Flip7.