Image: joyfotoliakid/Adobe Stock

Private equity powerhouse Thoma Bravo is reportedly circling cloud-based human capital management leader Dayforce in what could become the next mega-deal to reshape the enterprise software landscape. First reported by Bloomberg, the negotiations have sent shockwaves through the HR technology sector as industry watchers speculate about the potential valuation of a company that posted $1.76 billion in revenue for 2024. This development comes as Thoma Bravo continues its aggressive expansion strategy, having just completed its most recent acquisition of Olo for $2 billion.

With Dayforce serving over 6,876 customers and 7.62 million global employees, this potential deal could dwarf previous transactions and signal a major consolidation wave in the cloud HR software market.

The private equity giant that’s reshaping software

Thoma Bravo has emerged as the king of software acquisitions. The Chicago-based firm now manages $184 billion in assets and has completed over 535 software investments worth more than $275 billion in total enterprise value.

Data from earlier this summer shows the firm raised a record-breaking $34.4 billion across its funds, with its $24.3 billion Fund XVI becoming the largest technology-focused buyout fund ever assembled. During the first quarter of this year, 70% of private equity funds closed below their targets, yet Thoma Bravo exceeded expectations.

The company’s acquisition appetite remains voracious. It’s already completed three acquisitions this year, averaging seven deals annually over the past five years. Thoma Bravo’s cybersecurity portfolio alone includes 23 companies, showcasing the systematic approach to dominating entire software sectors.

Why Dayforce just became the trophy acquisition

Dayforce represents exactly the kind of high-growth, profitable software business Thoma Bravo targets. The company has been firing on all cylinders, with recurring revenue climbing to $1.34 billion in 2024 from earlier this year — a massive 20.6% year-over-year increase that demonstrates the sticky, predictable revenue model private equity firms crave. The company maintains a 98% gross revenue retention rate , meaning virtually no customers are leaving.

Industry recognition adds another layer of value. Dayforce was named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for the fifth consecutive year. Not just marketing fluff, the designation signals that enterprises view Dayforce as a mission-critical platform they can’t easily replace. This acquisition scenario couldn’t be better timed, with Dayforce targeting $1 billion in free cash flow by 2031 as AI and sales momentum accelerate its growth engine.

What this mega-deal could mean right now

If this acquisition moves forward, it would represent a seismic shift in the HR technology landscape and potentially signal the beginning of a major consolidation wave. Industry observers are already drawing parallels to consolidation moves like the Namely acquisition by PrismHR from nine months ago, though a Dayforce deal would be exponentially larger in scope and impact.

This acquisition would fit perfectly into Thoma Bravo’s proven operational playbook. The company has demonstrated remarkable success with similar transformations. The broader market implications are significant. With enterprise software valuations under pressure and Thoma Bravo commanding valuations of more than 20 times earnings for similar deals last year, this transaction could reset pricing expectations across the entire cloud software sector.

While neither company has confirmed Bloomberg’s report, the synergies are undeniable. Thoma Bravo would gain a market-leading platform with predictable revenue and massive scale, while Dayforce would get the resources and operational expertise to accelerate its path to that ambitious $1 billion free cash flow target.