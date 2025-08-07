Image: unsplash/Amanz

WhatsApp has removed more than 6.8 million accounts associated with international scam operations, particularly those operating out of Southeast Asia, in the first half of 2025. The announcement, made by parent company Meta, highlights the growing threat of organized cyber scams, many of which are linked to scam centers in Southeast Asia.

Meta confirmed the takedown in a published statement on Tuesday, explaining the accounts were proactively removed “before scam centers were able to operationalize them.” The company noted that many of these centers are coordinated by organized criminal syndicates and rely on coerced labor.

These groups employ a variety of deceptive tactics, including fraudulent investment schemes, cryptocurrency cons, and manipulative activity across social media platforms.

According to Meta, scammers frequently initiate contact through text or dating apps, then transition across multiple platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, or TikTok. The aim is to make it difficult for any one platform to track the full extent of the fraud.

In one coordinated bust, Meta, WhatsApp, and OpenAI worked together to take down a scam network linked to a criminal group in Cambodia. According to Meta, scammers used ChatGPT to draft initial messages, which lured users into fake money-making tasks like liking TikTok videos. Meta said victims were ultimately tricked into transferring funds to cryptocurrency wallets under the illusion of earning quick returns.

New WhatsApp safety features

To further protect users, WhatsApp is rolling out new anti-scam tools. One tool displays a group safety screen if you’re added to a group by someone not in your contacts, allowing you to assess the context before opening the chat.

WhatsApp will also mute group notifications by default until the user decides whether to remain or leave the group.

Another upcoming feature aims to enhance one-on-one messaging safety. WhatsApp is testing alerts that appear when a user receives a message from someone outside their contact list, offering context to help assess potential risks.

Meta’s scam protection tips

As Meta continues its crackdown on global scam networks, the company is urging users to take simple but crucial steps to protect themselves.

In Meta’s advisory, the company emphasized the importance of staying vigilant: “Pause, question, and verify before responding to a suspicious or unusual message, especially if it’s from a number you don’t know promising fast money.”

