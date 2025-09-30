Image: Microsoft

Microsoft plans to end support for Windows 10 on Oct. 14, 2025. Most users worldwide must enroll in the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program to continue receiving patches; however, customers in the European Economic Area (EEA) will receive an extra year of free security updates following regulatory pressure.

Why Microsoft made an exception in the EEA

According to Microsoft’s original announcement, support for Windows 10 was scheduled to end in October for users across all regions, so why the sudden change?

Consumer advocacy group Euroconsumers argued that Microsoft’s original plan to charge for extended updates conflicted with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). In response, Microsoft adjusted its approach in the EEA, saying it wanted to “meet local expectations.”

“In the European Economic Area, we’re making updates to the enrollment process to ensure it meets local expectations and delivers a secure, streamlined experience. Our goal is to support customers and provide them with options as they transition to Windows 11, with uninterrupted access to critical security updates,” Microsoft spokesperson said in a recent statement to Windows Central.

EEA users still need to enroll in the ESU program, which involves logging in to Microsoft and verifying their account every 60 days.

How Microsoft’s ESU program works

Microsoft’s ESU program provides several options for users who want to continue using Windows 10, complete with the latest security updates, past the cutoff date of Oct. 14. For individuals, these options include:

Signing in to your Microsoft account and syncing your PC settings to the cloud.

Making a one-time purchase of $30 USD or local currency equivalent.

Redeeming 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points.

The ESU program for individuals ends on Oct. 13, 2026. Users can enroll at any time from now until the final end date, and a single ESU license is valid for up to 10 separate devices.

Business customers worldwide can extend coverage through 2028 under paid plans.

For organizations, the ESU program costs $61 per device in the first year, doubling annually to $122 in year two and $244 in year three.

What does this mean for users outside the EEA?

Outside the EEA, those who want to continue receiving Windows 10 security updates will have no choice but to enroll in the ESU program via one of the methods outlined above. Even then, individuals should plan on making the switch to Windows 11 by October 2026 at the latest. While organizations and businesses can put it off for a little while longer than that, they’ll need to start planning their upgrade to Windows 11 no later than October 2028.