Wyoming made history as the first US state to issue a blockchain-based stablecoin, launching the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT) in the state capital. The debut underscores Wyoming’s pioneering role in digital finance.

The Wyoming Stable Token Commission said FRNT is fully backed by reserves and was unveiled as part of the state’s broader push to combine financial innovation with consumer protection.

Wyoming ties launch to years of legislation

Governor Mark Gordon, chair of the Wyoming Stable Token Commission, tied the launch to nearly a decade of legislative groundwork. Since 2016, Wyoming has enacted more than 45 blockchain and digital asset laws, establishing itself as the most aggressive state in crypto regulation.

“Today, Wyoming reaffirms its commitment to financial innovation and consumer protection,” Gordon said in the announcement. He added that the Frontier Stable Token will give citizens and businesses “a modern, efficient, and secure means of transacting in the digital age.”

Unlike other cryptocurrencies, stablecoins are pegged to assets such as the US dollar to reduce sharp price swings. The state’s long legislative track record now delivers a tangible result: a live, state-issued token.

Token aims to cut fees and expand accessibility worldwide

FRNT is structured to be fully backed by US dollars and short-duration Treasuries, held in trust for token holders. State law also requires a 2% overcollateralization buffer to further strengthen its stability.

According to officials, the token is designed to support instant settlement, lower transaction costs, and greater accessibility, extending the state’s financial experiment from Cheyenne to users worldwide.

Industry partners to build and secure the token

The Wyoming Stable Token Commission assembled a roster of industry partners through a procurement process to build and safeguard FRNT. LayerZero is handling token issuance, Fireblocks is providing the blockchain infrastructure, and Franklin Advisers is overseeing reserve management. Inca Digital is contributing open-source intelligence, while The Network Firm is handling audits and monthly attestations.

To broaden adoption, FRNT launched simultaneously across seven major blockchain networks:

Arbitrum

Avalanche

Base

Ethereum

Optimism

Polygon

Solana

Officials said the multichain rollout aims to ensure accessibility and transparency, with smart contract addresses made publicly available for verification.

Initial access to FRNT will come through Kraken on Solana and Rain’s Visa card platform on Avalanche. The commission said broader distribution will be detailed in a forthcoming notice.

Wyoming leads as Congress and White House chase crypto future

FRNT’s debut in Wyoming comes as national policymakers take their own steps in digital assets. Congress recently passed the GENIUS Act, the first federal law requiring stablecoins to hold full reserves in cash or US Treasuries, with oversight assigned to the Treasury Department.

Meanwhile, President Trump signed an order establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a US Digital Asset Stockpile, part of his pledge to make the country the “crypto capital of the world.”

While Washington is still drafting policy and vision, Wyoming has already put a state-backed token into motion.

As Wyoming pushes forward at the state level, the UK is also shaping its own approach, aligning with US regulations while diverging from Europe.