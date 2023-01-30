Learn some of today's most popular attacks and how to mitigate them with The All-in-One Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing Bundle.

Despite a small dose of positive news on the cybercrime front this past year, cybersecurity remains absolutely crucial for individuals and businesses alike. Cybercriminals are bolder and more sophisticated than ever, and anyone is a potential target. That’s why organizations are willing to shell out big money to ethical hacking and penetration testing experts who can help test systems, expose vulnerabilities and work to patch them.

Whether you want to improve your own security or you want to earn some extra cash as an ethical hacker this year, The All-in-One Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing Bundle will help you meet your goals.

This course will teach you how to set up a lab environment and install the needed virtual machines, introduce you to the basic terms, standards, technologies and protocols of web applications, and more. You’ll be able to find out and exploit the most common vulnerabilities on web apps like SQL injection, XSS and CSRF.

You’ll also learn how to use ethical hacking tools like Metasploit, Nmap and Nessus, and you’ll receive comprehensive training in Wi-Fi hacking, wireless penetration testing and network layer attacks. There’s even an introduction to Microsoft Azure cloud security and defending social engineering attacks like phishing, OSINT and malware. By the end of the courses, you’ll have a firm grasp of how to mitigate a range of attacks, giving you the skills you need to at least start a side hustle.

