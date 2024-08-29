TL;DR: Get 15 months of comprehensive digital protection for one device with Norton 360 Standard, including malware defense, cloud backup, and a secure VPN, for just $17.99.

This digital age comes with definite perks, like streamlined workflows, instant delivery of documents, constant connectivity, and much more. However, there’s a flip side, and that is online threats.

To help with that, Norton 360 Standard offers award-winning cybersecurity for a single PC, Mac, Android, or iOS device, giving you peace of mind with its comprehensive suite of features. A 15-month subscription is just $17.99 for a limited time and provides comprehensive security and protection.

Features

Norton 360 Standard is designed to shield your device from various online threats, including hackers, viruses, and ransomware. Its advanced malware protection ensures that your personal information remains secure, while its real-time threat detection prevents attacks before they can cause damage. Whether you’re browsing the web, shopping online, or managing sensitive information, Norton 360 offers its award-winning protection.

To round out its features, Norton 360 Standard uses a secure, no-log virtual private network. The VPN allows you to browse the internet anonymously, preventing your online activities from being tracked by third parties. It also adds an extra layer of security with bank-grade encryption, keeping your personal information, such as passwords and bank account details, safe.

Taking privacy and protection even further, Norton 360 also includes a password manager, a convenient tool that securely stores and manages your passwords, credit card information, and other credentials. This helps you create strong, unique passwords for all your accounts, reducing the risk of password-related security breaches.

With Norton 360 Standard, you get multi-faceted protection against cyberthreats, secure browsing, and valuable tools like cloud backup and password management — all in one package.

A 15-month subscription to Norton 360 Standard on one device with auto-renew is just $17.99 (reg. $29.99) for a limited time.

Prices and availability are subject to change.