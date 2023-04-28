We highlight some of the best online courses for DevOps and DevSecOps from TechRepublic Academy.

If you are looking to become a DevOps engineer or secure a similar job in this growing field, these DevOps courses from TechRepublic Academy can help sharpen your skills and beef up your resume to make you a more competitive candidate in employers’ eyes. And, if you already work in DevOps, they may also help you secure a higher DevOps salary.

Online Courses for DevOps

The DevOps methodology increases efficiency and collaboration between development and operations teams, allowing them to produce high-quality and secure software faster. As DevOps grows more popular thanks to those benefits and many others, the demand for DevOps engineers and related positions also increases.

Whether entry-level or experienced, keeping your knowledge and skills up-to-date is essential to having the DevOps career path you desire. You can achieve this goal by going to college to get your bachelor’s degree in software development, computer programming, or something similar, cross-training, and aiming for one of the many DevOps certifications.

You can also take DevOps courses like the ones in this list from TechRepublic Academy. Doing so will further your DevOps education, give you a leg up on the competition, and, hopefully, result in an advanced position with a higher DevOps salary. And some can help you secure those aforementioned DevOps certifications as well, killing two birds with one stone.

The Complete DevOps E-Degree Bundle

If you want to boost your DevOps education significantly and get the most bang for your buck, The Complete DevOps E-Degree Bundle from TechRepublic Academy may be your best bet. The bundle has a bit of everything to add to your DevOps education and includes six courses offering 84.5 hours of content. Best of all, you can enjoy all of these courses that can boost your DevOps career for an incredibly low price. Here are a few things the course covers:

Cloud engineering best practices.

How to deploy web applications.

Containerization.

How to work with Ansible.

Ruby, Python, and Bash scripting basics.

The Complete DevOps E-Degree Bundle begins with the DevOps Cloud Engineering course. It can help you get familiar with modern DevOps cloud practices, plus teach you how to deploy a web application to Azure. The DevOps course also introduces orchestration technologies, containers, and Azure Kubernetes Service.

DevOps Tools of the Trade: Part 1 discusses Ansible, a tool for IT configuration management, orchestration, and deployment, plus Chef, a tool used for machine setup on virtual machines, physical servers, and the cloud. You will also get a DevOps education in Puppet, Vagrant, and Git. DevOps Tools of the Trade: Part 2 continues the bundle by focusing on Jenkins and Kubernetes, so you can master the tools needed to create an automated development pipeline.

The Complete DevOps E-Degree Bundle continues with DevOps Scripting Basics. This four-hour course covers one of the most essential skills for a DevOps Engineer. Anyone looking to get into this highly sought-after DevOps career will get a crash course in Python, Ruby, and Bash scripting.

DevOps Foundation is by far the most comprehensive course in The Complete DevOps E-Degree Bundle. It spans 90 lessons, giving you 56 hours of DevOps education on concepts, tools, and Linux installation, hardware, file management, security, and networking. DevOps Foundation also covers Python, loops, software engineering, file editing, algorithms, and advanced shell use. Complete the 56 hours of lessons in this course, and you will have a solid foundation to kickstart your DevOps career path.

The DevOps Monitoring course completes The Complete DevOps E-Degree Bundle. The quick, two-hour course wraps up your DevOps education by teaching you about the monitoring tool Nagios, along with CentOS, Ubuntu, and RedHat.

You can learn more or sign up for the bundle by visiting the Complete DevOps E-Degree Bundle page.

The Google DevOps & Blockchain Developer Bundle

The Google DevOps & Blockchain Developer Bundle features eight courses and nearly 31 hours of content. Its DevOps Fundamentals course teaches:

DevOps history and basic concepts.

DevOps best practices.

Current DevOps salary and job demand.

DevOps key performance indicators (KPIs).

Infrastructure as code.

Kubernetes basics.

If you are interested in DevOps certifications, the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Certification Training may pique your interest, along with Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA), Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD), Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect (CBSA), and Certified Blockchain Developer (CBDH), all of which come as part of the bundle. The bundle also features courses on Kubernetes: Containerizing Applications in the Cloud and the Enterprise Blockchain Bootcamp.

You can learn more by visiting the courses TechRepublic Academy page: The Google DevOps & Blockchain Developer Bundle.

The Dynamic DevOps Certification Training Bundle

You can advance your DevOps career and knowledge with 47 hours of content via The Dynamic DevOps Certification Training Bundle. This TechRepublic Academy bundle features nine courses ideal for students or professionals looking to become DevOps engineers, junior data scientists, data analysts, testers, project managers, or system developers. With all of its courses on certification, this bundle is the perfect choice for moving along the DevOps career path.

The Dynamic DevOps Certification Training Bundle features the following courses:

Agile Scrum Master Certification Training Course.

Ansible 2.0 Training Course.

AWS Solution Architect Certification Training Course.

AWS Sysops Associate Certification Training Course.

AWS Technical Essentials Certification Training Course.

DevOps Training Certification Course.

Docker in Depth Training Course.

GIT Training Certification Training Course.

Puppet Training Certification Course.

Learn more by visiting the Dynamic DevOps Certification Training Bundle listing.

AWS & DevOps Certification Training

AWS & DevOps Certification Training has 21 hours of content that can help you master the following DevOps topics:

Continuous integration and continuous deployment.

Continuous monitoring.

Continuous delivery.

Configuration management.

The course also offers tutorials on popular DevOps tools like Puppet, Nagios, Docker, Git, and Jenkins, plus teaches students the basics of Amazon Web Services cloud computing to catch the eyes of employers looking to add to their DevOps teams. Other highlights of this training from TechRepublic Academy include lessons on using Docker containers, plus services like EBS, RDS, S3, and EC2.

Visit the AWS & DevOps Certification Training page for more.

The Complete DevOps Certifications Courses & Practice Tests Bundle

This is one of TechRepublic Academy’s top bundles for sharpening your DevOps skills. The Complete DevOps Certifications Courses & Practice Tests Bundle features 12 courses and over 56 hours of content to help you further your DevOps career. The bundle includes the following:

Ansible Basics.

Certified Jenkins Engineer.

Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA).

Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD).

Chatbot with Dialogflow/Nodejs.

Docker Certified Associate.

Docker Swarm Basics.

Git & GitHub Training Course.

Learn Kubernetes with AWS & Docker.

OpenShift Basics.

Puppet 206 Exam: System Administration Using Puppet.

Red Hat OpenShift Administration.

Check out the courses listing at: Complete DevOps Certifications Courses & Practice Tests Bundle.

The 2023 DevOps Cloud Engineering Prep Bundle

Get The 2023 DevOps Cloud Engineering Prep Bundle from TechRepublic Academy, and you will have a ton of content at your fingertips to help expand your DevOps education. The 10 courses (51 hours) that make up this bundle include:

Angular & NgRx: Building Real Project From Scratch.

AWS: Monitoring & DevOps with CloudWatch.

DevOps with AWS CodePipeline, Jenkins, & AWS CodeDeploy.

Docker & Docker Compose: Project Deployment From Scratch.

Docker Fundamentals for Beginners with Online Lab Access.

Git Training: Step-by-Step Guide to Git Version Control.

Introduction to Docker & the DCA Certification.

Kubernetes on the Cloud & The CNCF CKA Certification.

React Practice Course: Build React App from Scratch.

YAML Fundamentals for DevOps, Cloud & IaC Engineers.

Learn more by visiting: The 2023 DevOps Cloud Engineering Prep Bundle.

Final Thoughts on Online DevOps Courses

The DevOps courses from TechRepublic Academy listed above can go a long way in enhancing your DevOps education. Combine them with DevOps certifications to make yourself a highly-attractive job candidate, and you can ensure that your DevOps career path is a smooth one.

