TL;DR: Save $97 on a Pagico Personal Premium Plan lifetime subscription to organize work projects and decrease stress.

Juggling deadlines, scattered notes, and endless task apps can turn Q4 into pure chaos. But instead of letting work ruin your mood until things calm down, try Pagico. This project management tool brings all the tools you need into one place, and you can lock in lifetime access for just $39.99 and skip the monthly fees forever (MSRP $137).

Minimize app hopping with a single tool

You know those Q4 days where you have 10+ tabs open, and then more apps for email, instant messaging, and your calendar? It’s beyond overwhelming trying to follow where your projects are at before considering the stress of missing a deadline.

Pagico helps you keep all of that in one hub, saving you time and stress. Here’s how:

Keep daily priorities front and center. The built-in Day Planner, based on the Ivy Lee method, helps you highlight the most important tasks and avoid wasting hours on distractions.

Manage client projects with ease. Store tasks, notes, and files in one place, then use Pagico’s visual pipelines to map out deadlines and deliverables.

Collaborate smarter — even as a solo pro. With email-to-task features, you can turn incoming client requests into actionable items in seconds. Share updates or public links when you need to keep others in the loop.

Work securely from anywhere. Pagico works online or offline, with optional cloud sync to keep everything updated across your devices. AES-256 encryption ensures sensitive data stays private.

Cut subscription costs

Own Pagico’s lifetime project management tool with a one-time $39.99 payment (MSRP $137).

StackSocial prices subject to change.