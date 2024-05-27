TL;DR: Kickstart a lucrative ethical hacking career or protect your own business with The Complete 2024 Penetration Testing & Ethical Hacking Certification Training Bundle, now just $49.99.

Ethical hackers are in high demand all over the world, in all kinds of industries. If you’re interested in pursuing this promising career path or saving money by protecting your own business, The Complete 2024 Penetration Testing & Ethical Hacking Certification Training Bundle can help.

Although incident response time to cyberthreats has improved year over year, hackers are becoming more focused than ever on evasion. As such, organizations must understand where their vulnerabilities are and how hackers could potentially breach their systems and remain unnoticed. That’s why they’re willing to pay big bucks to ethical hackers and pen testers.

What’s included

With this nine-course bundle from IDUNOVA, you’ll gain the skills you need to fight back. The comprehensive bundle includes more than 88 hours of practical, hands-on training in penetration testing and ethical hacking. You’ll learn systems pen-testing, Internet of Things (IoT) pen-testing, Amazon Web Services (AWS) pen-testing, and web app pen-testing. Plus, you’ll get study materials you need to pass crucial certification exams to kick off your career, like Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) v.12, CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002) and CertNexus Cyber Secure Coder (CSC-110).

By the end of the bundle, you won’t just have the skills you need to succeed as an ethical hacker in enterprise environments, but you’ll also have the expertise to pass the certification exams you need to become employable in the industry or for your own business.

Give your career a boost and join an in-demand, growing career path. Right now, you can get The Complete 2024 Penetration Testing & Ethical Hacking Certification Training Bundle for just $49.99 (reg. $351) for a limited time.

Prices and availability are subject to change.