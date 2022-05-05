You can build amazing web applications for your customers with this no-code platform. Grab it while it's available at a great price.

Technology is no longer a privilege for organizations; it’s a requirement. While in some cases, that has led to a higher demand for programmers, app designers and other technical specialists who can help businesses get online, it has also led to a spike in no-code solutions.

Frankly, people are expensive, and if you want to do something yourself but don’t have the time to learn a new programming language, SIMBLA No Code Platform can be a great solution.

SIMBLA is a simple, intuitive drag-and-drop website builder that can help you upgrade an existing website to modern standards or build a beautiful new site from scratch. SIMBLA’s responsive design puts you in control, with templates that can be tailored to fit any kind of business or UX design—all built on cutting-edge Bootstrap technology. It allows you to store and manage any kind of data using an online database, add web forms to collect data from visitors and use your data in any way you see fit.

SIMBLA is also useful for creating web apps and building and managing SaaS products. Just connect your database to your UI and your website can host your web apps and communicate with your database to keep everything up to date. When building SaaS products, you’ll eliminate the need of large teams to manage cloud infrastructure and reduce the development process by up to 80%. The secured architecture supports a multitude of clients and databases, providing help with versions and upgrades when you need. You can even upgrade your tools with SIMBLA’s app market.

Find out why SIMBLA No Code Platform has earned 4.5 stars from Gartner. Get a five-year subscription today for just $49 (normally $1,320) while supplies last.

