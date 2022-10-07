The interview is probably the most important part of the hiring process and it’s one of the hardest to rehearse and train for. When it comes time to sit down and interview, how well will you fare? With the Huru Job Interview Prep Coach, you’ll get the help you need before you sit down with the hiring manager.

Huru is an AI-assisted app that allows you to practice your interviewing skills and get real-time feedback. Huru gives you access to more than 20,000 pre-made mock interviews for more than 300 positions in a range of industries. You can also generate interviews from job offers listed on popular job boards like LinkedIn, Indeed, Glassdoor, Monster and ZipRecruiter to practice for specific interviews. The app gives you real-time feedback on your answers, facial expressions, speech articulation and pauses through AI, allowing you to identify where you might be stumbling and find ways to improve each of your answers.

You’ll have access to an unlimited number of interviews and recordings so you can watch them back to further your study. Huru also offers tips on how to answer each question.

Getting started is easy. Just scan the QR code of a job posting from a job board or select a profession you want to prepare for in the app. Take the mock interview and Huru will give you immediate, in-depth feedback to help you bolster your strengths and alleviate your weaknesses.

Find out why Huru Interview Prep Coach has earned rave reviews from USA Today, Digital Journal and more. Get a lifetime subscription for just $69 today.

Prices and availability are subject to change.