Procore's fast facts Pricing: Custom pricing based on the specific needs of your organization. Key features: Document management Task management RFI and submittal management Reporting Timecard management

Procore is a leading construction project management software that stands out in the market for its thorough and extensive features and user-friendly interface. It’s designed to streamline construction project management, making it an excellent choice for organizations seeking to enhance efficiency and productivity.

Procore pricing

Procore operates on a custom pricing model, which means the cost is tailored to the specific needs of your organization. While Procore doesn’t publicly disclose its pricing details, it’s known that the cost is primarily based on the type of products you require and the scale of your operations.

It’s also worth noting that Procore offers a free demo and a trial version. This allows you to explore the software and its features before making a financial commitment, ensuring that Procore is the right fit for your organization.

Key features of Procore

The key features of Procore project management module include document management, task management, request for information and submittal management, reporting and timecard management.

Document management

Procore’s document management feature allows you to store, manage and share all your project documents in one place. This includes plans, contracts, photos and more. The system supports version control, ensuring everyone has access to the latest version of a document. It also includes a powerful search function, making it easy to find specific documents quickly.

Task management

Task management in Procore involves creating, assigning and tracking tasks. You can set due dates, track progress (Figure A) and send reminders to ensure tasks are completed on time. This feature helps keep everyone accountable and ensures that all tasks, from minor to major, are tracked and managed effectively. The task management feature is integrated with the rest of the platform, allowing for tasks to be linked with relevant documents, drawings, or other project data.

Figure A

RFI and submittal management

The management of RFIs and submittals is streamlined with Procore. You can easily create, send and track RFIs (Figure B) and submittals within the platform. This ensures that all requests and submissions are properly documented, tracked and resolved. The system allows for RFIs and submittals to be linked to relevant project documents or drawings, providing context and ensuring all information is easily accessible.

Figure B

Reporting

Procore’s reporting feature provides insights into your projects, helping you make data-driven decisions. The platform offers customizable reports and dashboards, allowing you to track key performance indicators. You can monitor project performance, track productivity and analyze trends, all from a single platform. Procore’s reporting tools are designed to be user-friendly, making it easy for all team members to understand and utilize the data.

Timecard management

Procore’s timecard management feature allows you to track and manage your team’s hours (Figure C) directly within the platform. You can easily log hours, track overtime and monitor labor costs. This feature is integrated with the rest of the platform, allowing for labor costs to be linked to specific tasks or budget items.

Figure C

Procore pros

Comprehensive feature set catering to all aspects of construction project management.

User-friendly interface that’s easy to navigate.

Excellent collaboration tools enhance team communication.

Robust reporting and analytics tools for data-driven decision-making.

Wide range of integrations with third-party applications.

Procore cons

Custom pricing model may not be ideal for small businesses with a tight budget.

The abundance of features may be overwhelming for new users.

Requires a learning curve to utilize all features fully.

Some users have reported occasional software glitches.

Procore integrations

Procore integrates with various third-party applications, enhancing its functionality and making it a versatile tool for managing construction projects. Some of the top Procore integrations include:

QuickBooks: Syncs your financial data with Procore, providing real-time insights into your project’s financial health.

Syncs your financial data with Procore, providing real-time insights into your project’s financial health. Microsoft Project: Allows you to import your project schedules directly into Procore.

Allows you to import your project schedules directly into Procore. Salesforce: Integrates your CRM with Procore, allowing for seamless data flow between sales and project management.

Integrates your CRM with Procore, allowing for seamless data flow between sales and project management. Sage 300 CRE: Syncs your accounting data with Procore, providing a comprehensive view of your project’s financial status.

Syncs your accounting data with Procore, providing a comprehensive view of your project’s financial status. Google Drive: Enables you to access and manage your Google Drive files directly from Procore.

Enables you to access and manage your Google Drive files directly from Procore. DocuSign: Integrates with Procore to streamline the contract signing process.

Who is Procore best for?

Procore is best for construction companies of all sizes. Its comprehensive features make it suitable for managing complex construction projects. It’s particularly beneficial for:

Large construction firms: With its robust set of features, Procore can handle the complexities of large-scale projects. It allows for real-time collaboration, making it easier to manage large teams.

With its robust set of features, Procore can handle the complexities of large-scale projects. It allows for real-time collaboration, making it easier to manage large teams. Small to mid-sized businesses: Procore’s user-friendly interface and customizable dashboard make it accessible for smaller teams while remaining scalable.

Procore’s user-friendly interface and customizable dashboard make it accessible for smaller teams while remaining scalable. Project managers: Procore’s project management tools are created to make the job of a project manager easier.

Procore’s project management tools are created to make the job of a project manager easier. Subcontractors: Procore can also be beneficial for subcontractors, allowing easy communication with the main contractor, access to plans and specifications, and deadline tracking.

If Procore isn’t ideal for you, check out these alternatives

While Procore offers a comprehensive suite of features for construction project management, it may not be the best fit for all businesses. For instance, small businesses on a tight budget may find Procore’s custom pricing model challenging. Additionally, businesses looking for a more straightforward tool may find Procore’s extensive features overwhelming. In such cases, consider alternatives like monday.com, Autodesk Construction Cloud and Jobber.

Features Procore monday.com Autodesk Construction Cloud Jobber Communication management Yes Yes Yes Yes Construction documents and template management Yes Yes Yes Yes Field management Yes No Yes Yes Reports and dashboards Yes Yes Yes Yes Contract management Yes No Yes No Visual timeline No Yes No Yes Starting price Based on project needs $8/user/month Based on project needs $9/user/month

monday.com

monday.com is a versatile visual project management tool suitable for various industries, including construction. It’s particularly appealing to businesses looking for a flexible and user-friendly tool. Plus, it’s the only one among these alternatives that offers a free plan.

Autodesk Construction Cloud

Autodesk Construction Cloud offers a range of construction management solutions, including design, planning, construction and operations. It’s a great option for businesses seeking a comprehensive construction management solution.

Jobber

Jobber is ideal for field service industries, including construction. It offers features such as invoicing, scheduling and client management. It’s best for businesses looking for a tool to manage field operations.

Review methodology

We based this review on information from the Procore website and Procore blogs alongside user reviews to assess how users respond to the product features and inform usability and user experience.