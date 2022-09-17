You probably can’t afford to upgrade all of your Apple tech every year, but if you buy refurbished, you can find great deals on electronics that have been previously used, returned to the factory and restored to work like new. In this age of remote work, you want to make sure you have all the tech you need to succeed in a new normal, so considering refurbished tech can help upgrade your tech arsenal on a budget.

If you’re in the market for a device to help you work better on the go, this refurbished Apple iPad 6th Gen is a great choice. Featuring a 9.7″ LED-backlit multi-touch display with IPS technology for wide viewing angles, the iPad lets you browse, read and stream in comfort on a wide screen with the flexibility to jump between apps with just a touch. It offers 2048×1536 resolution that ensures all of your movies, projects and more come through in a crystal-clear picture.

When you need access to important files while commuting or traveling, the iPad’s 32GB of storage comes in handy. WiFi and cellular connectivity help you get connected quickly whenever you need to be in contact with somebody. It’s the perfect device for anybody who spends a lot of time working away from their desk or office, which is a whole lot of people these days.

You don’t have to break the bank to get better tech. Right now, you can get this fantastic, refurbished 2018 Apple iPad 6th Gen 32GB for just $209.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.