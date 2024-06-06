TL;DR: The 2024 Python, Java, SQL, and C++ Programming Master Class Bundle helps you learn important coding languages and practices for $69.99 (reg. $499).

AI and automation are rapidly transforming the way we do business. If you want to stay ahead of the curve, learning how to code is a smart move. That starts with great training.

The 2024 Python, Java, SQL, and C++ Programming Master Class Bundle helps you master four of the most in-demand programming languages through top-rated tutorials. For a limited time, you can get the whole pack for just $69.99 via TechRepublic Academy.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for software developers will increase by 26% over the next 10 years. Just as importantly, code is playing a growing role in many other sectors — from marketing and data analysis to science and engineering.

Wherever you see yourself working in the future, there’s a good chance that knowing how to code will be a big help.

What’s included

The 2024 Programming Master Class Bundle provides the ideal starting point. It features six full-length courses, covering the most popular programming languages around.

Through 30 hours of hands-on training, you learn how to build simple programs and scripts with Python, Java, JavaScript and C++. You also learn how to work with data via SQL.

The tutorials start with the absolute fundamentals, so you don’t need any previous experience. As you gain confidence, you can explore topics like machine learning and data analysis.

Your instructor is Yassin Marco, an acclaimed course creator with a 4.2/5 star rating from over 1.5 million students in 198 countries around the world.

The courses are worth $499.99 in total, but you can pick up The 2024 Python, Java, SQL and C++ Programming Master Class Bundle today for just $69.99 with lifetime on-demand access included.

Prices and availability subject to change.