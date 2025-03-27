TL;DR: Reachfast is a powerful B2B lead generation tool that lets you find verified business emails from LinkedIn URLs in under five minutes — now available for just $49.99 for lifetime access (reg. $720).

Whether you’re building a sales pipeline, sourcing candidates, or scaling a startup, B2B outreach can feel like you’re wading through molasses. Endless LinkedIn browsing, clunky email guesswork, and dead-end CRM imports are all too familiar. That’s where Reachfast can help.

Reachfast is a web-based platform designed to help professionals find direct business emails using just a LinkedIn profile URL. Behind its sleek interface is a triple-verification system that delivers accurate email addresses for over 385 million professionals across 190+ countries — from CEOs and CTOs to HR directors, marketers, and beyond.

The process is simple but powerful. Upload a CSV of LinkedIn URLs or paste them in manually, and Reachfast gets to work. It will typically return verified results in under five minutes.

If you’re working from the browser, its Chrome extension makes live email discovery from LinkedIn pages instant. There’s no second-guessing or API integrations — just verified contact info when and where you need it.

What sets Reachfast apart from traditional tools is not just its speed or accuracy but the lifetime pricing model. For a one-time cost of $49.99, users get access to 1,000 verified email credits per month, with full access to the extension and bulk upload features. That’s a dramatic value leap compared to SaaS tools charging hundreds per year.

Professionals in sales, recruiting, business development, or consulting will appreciate how Reachfast reduces prospecting from hours to minutes. There’s no need for complex CRM overlays or bloated platforms — just a clean, straightforward tool that connects you with the right people faster.

Get this lifetime subscription to Reachfast for the one-time price of $49.99 while you still can.

StackSocial prices subject to change.