Losing important files can be a costly, time-consuming nightmare, especially if they contain critical business data, sensitive client information, or essential work documents.

Instead of scrambling for a solution after the fact, having a reliable recovery tool on hand can save you time and stress. Stellar Data Recovery Professional can help restore a single lost file or a whole hard drive.

A Trusted Tool for Business & IT Use

Stellar Data Recovery has earned its reputation as one of the most powerful and user-friendly data recovery solutions available. With support for both Windows and macOS, it recovers lost data from hard drives, external storage, memory cards, and even optical media like CDs and DVDs. It can even retrieve data from non-bootable and encrypted drives — making it an essential tool for IT professionals handling critical system failures.

TechRadar called Stellar Data Recovery a “great file retrieval tool with powerful advanced options for business,” noting its ability to recover 80% of missing files from a corrupted drive and its efficient scanning options that save time when searching for lost data.

Unlike basic file recovery tools, Stellar offers tailored scan options so you don’t waste time scanning an entire system when you only need to restore a specific file type. It also includes SMART drive monitoring to detect potential hardware failures before they happen, RAID and virtual drive recovery, and even email restoration for Outlook and Exchange files.

Users will appreciate its disk imaging and cloning features, which allow you to create a backup before a drive completely fails, potentially saving crucial business data.

Stellar Data Recovery Professional offers comprehensive data recovery capabilities for both personal and professional use.

