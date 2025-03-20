TL;DR: Get a refurbished iPad 7th Gen and faux leather case for $139.99 while supplies last — fewer than 50 are left in stock (reg. $249.99).

Not every business needs top-of-the-line tech. Sometimes, practical and affordable wins the race. If you or your team need affordable tablets, consider shopping refurbished devices. You’ll save hundreds of dollars and help out the environment, too.

Take this Apple iPad 7th Gen as an example. While it originally retailed for $249.99, you can get one for just $139.99 — only until they’re sold out. At a price this low, we expect them to go fast, so order yours before they’re gone.

More about this refurbished iPad deal

You’re saving $110 on this iPad because it had another life before arriving at your door, but that doesn’t mean it’s used. The iPads are in grade “A” condition, the highest rating we give to devices, meaning you may not even notice a single scratch.

Besides, this iPad delivers what you or your employees need, whether the tablet will be used in the field, as a POS device, for note-taking, or simply attending meetings remotely.

While the 7th Gen iPad isn’t the newest model available, it updates to the latest iPadOS for continued security improvements. It also has the basic Apple Home Button and a large screen to keep things simple for those who aren’t super tech-savvy.

Take a look at the rest of this iPad’s features:

32GB of storage.

Up to 10 hours of battery life.

High-quality front and rear cameras.

Faux leather cases included with purchase.

Don’t miss out: Get your refurbished iPad deal for $139.99 before they’re sold out (reg. $249.99).

