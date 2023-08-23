At TechRepublic, we value full transparency when it comes to our research methods, hands-on testing experience and payroll rating methodology. To that end, we created an in-house algorithm to calculate star ratings for each payroll software product we review.
While our algorithm is subject to change — and while brands’ star ratings may change as their plans and products adapt to customers’ changing needs — we currently calculate our payroll software ratings based on the five key areas below. Each area is weighted to reflect the category’s importance to our audience of tech stakeholders.
Our payroll review methodology breaks down as follows.
Jump to:
- Pricing
- Features
- Ease of use
- Customer service
- Expert analysis
- Our payroll evaluation research methods
Pricing
Pricing accounts for 25% of our total score. This category’s ranking factors include but are not limited to the following:
- Free trial information.
- Payment options (e.g., annual vs. monthly plans).
- Pricing transparency.
- Highest and lowest tier pricing.
- Additional fees.
Features
Payroll features account for 35% of our total score. This category’s ranking factors include but are not limited to the following:
- Unlimited payroll runs.
- Self-service payroll features.
- Full-service payroll features.
- New-hire reporting.
- Third-party integrations, especially accounting software integrations.
- Time tracking.
- Reporting.
- Onboarding and hiring features.
- Wage garnishment.
- Benefits administration.
Ease of use
Ease of use accounts for 15% of our total score. This category’s ranking factors include but are not limited to the following:
- Mobile payroll apps for employees.
- Mobile payroll apps for employers.
- Overall user experience.
- Site design.
- Ease of setup.
- Workflow automations.
- General accessibility.
Customer service
Customer service accounts for 15% of our total score. This category’s ranking factors include but are not limited to the following:
- Modes of customer support, including live chat, email, phone support and online help desks.
- Hours of availability.
- Customer support team responsiveness.
- Extra fees for customer care.
- White-glove setup.
Expert analysis
Our expert’s analysis accounts for 15% of our total score. This category’s ranking factors include but are not limited to the following:
- Availability of researchable information.
- Standout features.
- Unique pros.
- Crucial downsides.
- Our experts’ hands-on testing experience.
- Information gleaned from demo calls.
Our payroll evaluation research methods
To effectively score each brand we review, we prioritize our own in-house, hands-on testing experience. We also consider available demos, product space, information from sales representatives and verified customer reviews on sites that include but are not limited to the following:
- The Better Business Bureau.
- Consumer Affairs.
- Gartner Peer Insights.
- Trustpilot.
- Google Play.
- The App Store.
