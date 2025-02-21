TL;DR: This RGB Command Station Headset Stand keeps your headsets organized, charges devices at up to 10W, and adds customizable RGB lighting to your setup for $29.99.

A cluttered desk can slow you down, whether you’re gaming, streaming, or working. The RGB Command Station is the solution, combining a dual-headset holder, built-in charging, and USB passthrough ports — all with a sleek, RGB-lit design. It’s not just about organization — it’s about optimizing your space for efficiency and style.

Designed with professionals and gamers in mind, this plug-and-play headset stand keeps your gear within reach while reducing cable clutter. The two USB ports offer convenient power for charging devices or connecting accessories, while 10-watt wireless charging ensures your phone stays powered without extra cables.

The sturdy base and anti-slip pads keep everything stable, and with six solid colors plus dynamic RGB lighting, your setup will look as good as it functions. Right now, you can grab the RGB Command Station for just $29.99 (reg. $34.99).

If you have multiple headsets, you know the struggle of keeping them organized. This stand holds two headsets securely, so you can switch between gaming, calls, or content creation without digging through your desk. Its universal compatibility means it fits any headset size, from high-end gaming headsets to professional studio monitors.

And cable clutter? Forget about it. The two USB passthrough ports let you connect accessories or charge devices while keeping your setup streamlined. Whether you need to power your gaming mouse, external hard drive, or smartphone, everything stays within arm’s reach.

Your workspace isn’t just about function — it should reflect your style. The RGB Command Station offers six solid colors and a dynamic flashing RGB mode, so you can match your lighting to your gaming rig, office space, or mood. The built-in RGB lighting gives your desk a clean, high-tech aesthetic without extra setup.

