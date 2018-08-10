Samsung enters smart speaker market with Bixby-powered Galaxy Home

Eric McCarty, VP with Mobile B2B at Samsung, spoke with TechRepublic at Samsung Unpacked 2018 about the company's Galaxy Home smart speaker powered by Samsung's Bixby 2.0 digital assistant. The following is an edited transcript.

Very excited to be announcing a dual charger, and the dual charger is designed to charge a phone on one side and the watch on the other. Of course, it can support multiple phones if you prefer to do that but the primary use case is, I've got my watch on the flat side of the charging pad, I've got my phone on the stand up side of the charging pad and both are charging simultaneously.

I'm not wasting any energy. I don't have to let one charge and then let another one charge. I've got indicator lights that tell me when both of those are charged. It really gives me the flexibility to make sure that all of my devices are powered at all times.

So Galaxy Home is the latest and probably one of the most exciting announcements that we've included in the updated Unpacked. It's a brand new feature that we're deploying in the form of a speaker.

So the speaker, which is extremely powerful in and of itself, is tied to Bixby and now we're delivering on this promise of really leveraging intelligent agents, artificial intelligence to really drive an experience in the home.

So Galaxy Home becomes a control mechanism in the home with Bixby. It allows me to play music dynamically, allows me to redirect that music to wherever I am in the home and allows me to have an interactive experience across multiple devices since we have Bixby 2.0 on the Galaxy Note 9 and now on the Galaxy speaker as well, the Galaxy Home.

