Samsung's push into 5G for 2020 and beyond How 5G will impact our world this year through mobile devices, and what we can expect to see in vehicles in the future.

At CES 2020 in Las Vegas, TechRepublic's Teena Maddox spoke with Samsung Vice President of Networks Strategy, BD, & Marketing Alok Shah about 5G and how it will affect mobile devices this year. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Teena Maddox: Hi, I'm here at CES 2020, and I'm talking to Alok Shah about 5G. Tell me a little bit about 5G, what you guys did in 2019, and what we can see coming in the future.



Alok Shah: Absolutely. Samsung views ourselves as the 5G company; 5G is going to touch so many different parts of our business, from chipsets to mobile devices to network infrastructure to automotive, that we're really excited about what's happening.

In 2019, the first networks became commercial. In countries like Korea, the US, commercial devices, mobile smartphones came out, like the Galaxy S10+ 5G, the Note 10+ 5G. In 2020, we've got a whole new set of mobile devices coming. We've got more network equipment coming to more places.



Teena Maddox: Now we've heard previous CESs were the CES of 5G, but is this really the year that we're going to see it come to practical use?



Alok Shah: Absolutely. You know, commercial networks started to be deployed early last year. We've seen operators deploy 20-30 cities at this point, with parts of the cities covered, and in 2020 we'll see those networks continue to fill out. We'll see nationwide 5G coverage become commercial, and we'll see a whole bunch of different smartphones come to market that will allow consumers to have 5G in their hands.



Teena Maddox: Now tell me a little bit about 5G in vehicles. Where is that going?



Alok Shah: One of the really interesting long-term 5G use cases is around what we call cellular V2X (vehicle to everything) whether that's vehicle to vehicle communications, vehicle to infrastructure, vehicle to pedestrian even. One of the demos we're showing here at CES, it centers around how our acquisition of Harman International gives Samsung an automotive electronics capability to really lead the industry when it comes to cellular V2X and improve driver capabilities, driver safety, pedestrian safety, all these really important topics.

Teena Maddox: What are some of the ways that it can improve the safety for pedestrians, for the driver, for things like that?

Alok Shah: What happens when the car can communicate with pedestrians' phones, can communicate with cyclists, can communicate with traffic infrastructure, is that there's just much more knowledge, within that city square, of who's where and who's doing what, right? So if there's an emergency vehicle that's going through the intersection, pedestrians can know that. If there's a pedestrian running through the intersection, cars can know that. That knowledge allows automotive vehicles to basically move either out of the way, or they can stop on a dime. They can save lives.

Teena Maddox: That's great, and when might we see this in a vehicle?

Alok Shah: It's going to take some time. We're announcing here our first integrated 5G telematics control unit--which is sort of the control center of a car. We're working with auto makers right now on being able to bring that TCU to market. It'll start out bringing things like infotainment, rear seat entertainment, the capabilities like that, and over time, we'll see next generation navigation. We'll see a vehicle that everything, communications, and over time we'll just layer more and more capabilities on top of it.

