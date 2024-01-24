TL;DR: International data plans don’t have to be expensive; you can get 5GB for 30 days across the US and Europe with a SimLemon Globetrotter’s eSIM for just $25 through 1/28.

Even if your business or personal mobile carrier has a reasonably priced roaming plan for making calls when you travel internationally, chances are the same won’t be true for your regular data usage. But that doesn’t have to be a problem. If you want an easy, affordable data plan for traveling in the US and in over 30 European countries, you need look no further than a SimLemon Globetrotter’s eSIM. You can currently get a whole 5GB of data for 30 days for only $25 during our Tech Deals Promotion.

As long as you have a phone that supports eSIMs and is not locked by your mobile carrier, installing SimLemon Globetrotter’s eSIM is as easy as scanning the QR code you’ll receive immediately after your purchase. There are no other registration or activation requirements, and the eSIM will instantly connect to local major cellular networks with either 4G LTE or 5G speeds.

The SimLemon Globetrotter’s eSIM allows you to enjoy data at full speeds; there is no throttling or daily limits. The eSIMs even have fully supported capabilities to be used as mobile hotspots, which is particularly good for business travelers.

You will also have all the convenience of a prepaid package. There are no contracts or auto-renewals to deal with; just one low payment buys 5GB of data that can be used for a month all over the US and Europe. If you run out or need data after 30 days, simply buy another package of your choice.

Whether you are traveling for business, leisure or even plan to move abroad, an easy and affordable international data plan can be extremely useful. Now you can expand your communication options without breaking the bank.

Get 5GB of data for 30 days with a SimLemon Globetrotter’s eSIM while it’s on sale for just $25 during our Tech Deals promotion through January 28.

Prices and availability subject to change.