As a solopreneur, your time is too valuable to waste designing every email and marketing asset manually, but did you know there are ways you can use AI automation to streamline those tedious tasks? Instead of spending hours crafting individual emails or designing graphics from scratch, Canva’s tools, powered by OpenAI, streamline the entire process.

This beginner-friendly 2025 six-course Canva bundle teaches you how to leverage Canva’s AI features for bulk email marketing, content automation, and branding, helping you create high-quality assets in minutes without needing a design or copywriting team.

Six courses to automate, design, and scale your business marketing

Stop writing the same email repeatedly after taking the Canva & ChatGPT Hacks for Bulk Content Creation course. You’ll learn how to use ChatGPT to generate high-converting email sequences, newsletters, and promotions in bulk, then pair them with Canva’s AI tools to create branded visuals that match your messaging instantly. Automate your marketing without sacrificing quality or consistency.

Your emails shouldn’t just deliver a message; they should sell your brand. Canva for Branding, Business & Marketing will show you how to design reusable email templates, social media graphics, and promotional materials that keep your branding consistent across every campaign. Whether sending weekly offers or nurturing leads, this course helps you create professional, on-brand content in minutes.

Additional courses cover streamlining your content creation beyond just emails and branding;

Canva & AI for Viral Short-Form Content Creation teaches you how to automate video content for social media, making it easy to align your marketing efforts across platforms.

Canva for Innovative Graphic Design helps you create AI-powered logos, typography, and visuals, ensuring brand consistency in every piece of marketing material you produce.

Canva to Create Business Cards allows you to design a professional, reusable digital business card perfect for email signatures and networking events.

Content Creation in Bulk with Canva & ChatGPT walks you through automating graphics, captions, and branded visuals for both email and social media marketing.

If you want to work smarter, not harder, this bundle teaches you how to leverage AI and automation to scale your business while reducing manual work.

Get the 2025 six-course Canva AI bundle for just $24.99 (reg. $120) and start automating your content creation today.

Note: Many AI-powered features covered in these courses require a Canva Pro subscription, which is not included.

