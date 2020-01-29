Is a Linux SSH GUI in your future? Jack Wallen believes once you try Snowflake, there's no going back.

Snowflake is the Linux SSH GUI you didn't know you needed Is a Linux SSH GUI in your future? Jack Wallen believes once you try Snowflake, there's no going back.

Every single day I rely on secure shell. 90% of the time I'm using that tool from the Linux platform, where I open a terminal window and SSH into what seems like an endless array of remote servers. Because I'm accessing so many servers, having a GUI tool makes that task less of a strain on my memory.

What IP address goes to what server? There are so many of them.

That's why I've taken to using the Snowflake GUI tool. Snowflake includes a connection manager, file browser, terminal emulator, resource/processor manager, disk space analyzer, text editor, log viewer, SSH key authentication support, and more.

How to install and use Snowflake

Snowflake runs on many Linux distributions, Windows, and makes managing your many SSH connections a snap. Let's install and see how Snowflake is used. I'll demonstrate on Pop!_OS, which is a Ubuntu derivative.

Download the .deb installer file into your Downloads directory, open a terminal window, and issue the command sudo dpkg -i ~/Downloads/snowflake*.deb. Once the installation completes, launch the application from your desktop menu. With Snowflake open, click the New Connection button and then click New Site. In the resulting window, type the information for your remote server and click Connect. The File Manager will automatically open, where you can copy files to and from your server. To get to the terminal, click Terminal and start working as you would from within a standard SSH session from the Linux CLI.

With Snowflake, you can connect to multiple servers and select which one you want to work with from the top center drop-down. For anyone that depends on SSH throughout the day, looking for a solid GUI tool, you cannot go wrong with Snowflake. Give it a go and see if you don't prefer it over using a traditional terminal window. You might be surprised which you pick.

