Each year, it seems like more and more cyberattacks occur. And it’s not just on big business. These days, mid-sized companies are actually the most susceptible to cyberattacks. Businesses of all sizes could use a little extra peace of mind, which is why they’re willing to pay ethical hackers to help them expose vulnerabilities before they become an issue.

Whether you're looking for a lucrative new hobby or you want to jump into a new career, ethical hacking training will get you up to date on everything you need to know to become an ethical hacker these days.

This massive bundle contains 18 courses for comprehensive training. You’ll get a step-by-step education on how to hack websites, apps, and entire systems safely and securely, and learn dozens of techniques through practical, real-life examples. As you work, you’ll familiarize yourself with attacks like cross-site scripting, SQL injections, phishing and many other attacks. The bundle covers working with Python 3, Burp Suite, NMap, BitNinja, pen-testing with OWASP ZAP, Kali Linux and much more. By the end of the training, you’ll have a comprehensive ethical hacking education that will help you test all kinds of systems.

Ethical hackers are in high demand to help test all kinds of systems.

