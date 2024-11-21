Savvy businesses have discovered a secret weapon in the battle against software subscription fees: Lifetime licenses. Yes, your days of monthly or yearly subscriptions could very well be over if you grab this new PDF tool.

SwifDoo PDF Pro doesn’t require a subscription to edit, convert, sign, or manipulate your business’ PDFs. Instead of those painful $20 monthly fees, you’d only have to pay $34.99 once to own this lifetime PDF software for Windows (reg. $129).

Goodbye expensive Adobe, hello affordable SwifDoo

We understand it might be hard to part with a tool that’s done your business well, but it’s time to cut back on expenses. PDFs are a crucial part of operations, but a basic tool shouldn’t cost you $240 yearly—especially when SwifDoo can do the same things.

Here are just some of this affordable PDF software’s features:

Add and edit text to update contracts, resumes, or reports.

Crop and adjust images to tweak pictures or enhance a presentation.

Create PDFs from various formats like Microsoft Office documents, CAD drawings, or images.

Scan paper files to digital to digitize documents or notes.

Translate documents when working with international clients.

Like any good PDF tool, SwifDoo also has OCR. This means you can search a document for text without reading through the entire thing manually. You might search for a name, number, or quote and easily copy-paste it from the PDF.

Aren’t you glad it’s not Adobe?

Check out now to get this Adobe Acrobat alternative for only $34.99, compared to $20 monthly for the rest of your business days. Get SwifDoo PDF Pro here for an unbeatable price.

Prices and availability subject to change.