Too busy this week to catch all of the latest tech news? Have no fear: We’ve compiled and summarized TechRepublic’s top stories for July 22 – 28.

Firefox finally ships with long-awaited swipe gestures

The open source browser’s latest release, Firefox 103, is blazing fast, just as secure as always, and now comes with swipe gestures for Linux users. These swipe gestures are useful for those accessing the browser from a computer with a trackpad rather than a mouse.

TL;DR: Jack Wallen easily downloaded and opened the new version of the browser, but ran into a bit of trouble when trying to use the two-finger swipe on its own. A keystroke + two-finger swipe combination unlocks the power of this new feature.

Top enterprise resource planning software vendors for 2022

Looking for the right ERP software that will bring together your financial, business intelligence, and industry-specific data into an easy to use, central source of truth? Sounds like a unicorn software, but these vendors may have the exact features you need.

TL;DR: In addition to the ERP heavy-hitters like Epicor and Infor, this list also includes niche industry-specific options and a few rising stars that you may have not heard of. Brenna Miles’s in-depth analysis will guide you in your ERP decision.

How to create a Gantt chart when your project data is in Microsoft Planner

Microsoft Planner is so widely used among project teams that many teams may have resigned themselves to planning without the possibility of a Gantt chart — a visualization you can’t make in the software. Instead of exporting your task information to a spreadsheet or another project management software, use this Chrome extension on the Chrome or Edge browsers.

TL;DR: You won’t be able to make your Gantt chart right in Planner, but Susan Harkins guides you through the steps to connect your Microsoft Planner data with the app. The app comes with a 14-day free trial, and is $180/year after that. Take a look at the feature list—the app is worth the price.

How to use Microsoft 365 Lists to organize Excel data you must track or share

Ever needed to be notified about changes to data that live in Excel? Or share a portion of your data with team members? Using Microsoft Lists to organize, track or share your Excel data will extend the capabilities of your spreadsheets by adding much-needed features.

TL;DR: Susan Harkins guides us through the steps to import your Excel data into Lists, set up automations, and points out any limitations you may find due to settings. Lists is a Microsoft 365 feature available on Windows 10 and 11 and to those with the Work or Home plans.

Home office technology picks for 2022

Your company has approved your remote or hybrid work requests—congratulations! Now you’ve got to move from the coffee table where you’ve worked for the last two years to an actual home office work set- up. The king of remote work himself, Jack Wallen, has personally crafted this list of the best home tech picks this year.

TL;DR: From a nearly indestructible, adjustable workbench you should employ instead of your desk to a webcam with stereo mics and low-light correction, this list has the ultimate for a remote work setup. If you’ve been looking for the right gear to impress your coworkers with the clarity of your Zoom square in your next meeting, this is the list for you.