Improve your productivity and comfort with the Tetra Ergonomic Split Keyboard — at home, at the office, or on vacation — for $299.99.

If you’ve been looking for ways to work smarter, have you considered how a smart ergonomic keyboard could make a big difference to your productivity? Even if you keep up with the latest computing and consumer electronics trends, you might have missed just how far keyboard technology has advanced.

Enter the Tetra Ergonomic Split Keyboard with Touchscreen.

Tetra’s most striking feature is its 8-inch Multi-Touch Display, which basically serves as a secondary screen — similar to Apple’s Touch Bar — perfect for displaying chat windows, apps, notes, music controls, and more without adding clutter to your main monitor. The next standout feature is its ergonomic split layout, which was designed specifically to reduce strain and increase comfort by defaulting to a natural wrist position.

Your ideal wrist position may vary depending on the task, but the Tetra adapts with multiple typing modes. Splice Mode connects the three components into a straight line with the screen in the center, serving as a secondary display, workspace manager, or shortcut hub. Split Mode allows you to separate the keyboard modules, creating more space between your hands to improve your posture and reduce wrist strain.

Stacked Mode keeps the keyboard halves together while the screen remains independent, offering the familiar keyboard layout with added flexibility. When work is done, this keyboard switches into Game Mode, which will improve both precision and comfort even during long gaming sessions by repositioning the right keyboard module, creating extra space for your mouse, and reducing shoulder and wrist strain.

Editors, graphic designers, and other professionals can supercharge their productivity with fully customizable hotkeys for launching apps, programming macros, executing commands, and just streamlining workflows in general. Wirelessly connect up to three devices and instantly switch between them to conveniently multitask with multiple systems.

The Tetra keyboard is compatible with macOS, Windows, and Ubuntu. It has a long-lasting battery and a travel-friendly design, making it perfect for work trips and vacations.

The Tetra Ergonomic Split Keyboard and Touchscreen is available for $299.99.

