CISSP is considered the gold standard for security certifications. And now, in eight courses spread across 21 hours of lectures, you’ll find the entire range of both technical and managerial skills used by information security professionals.

CISSP (Domain 1): Security & Risk Management (Advanced) covers the security concepts that provide the foundation for all of the other domains. CISSP (Domain 2): Asset Security (Advanced) focuses on how to protect an organization’s most sensitive data and information, as well as people, physical facilities, equipment and much more.

CISSP (Domain 3): Security Engineering (Advanced) explains the engineering lifecycle, as well as a variety of security components and models that are required in physical facilities and data structures. You’ll also learn about cryptography’s role in information security and more.

With a deep managerial and technical focus, CISSP (Domain 4): Communication & Network Security (Advanced) covers network and communication security, fundamental security concepts, and network architecture’s most secure principles of design.

CISSP (Domain 5): Identity & Access Management (Advanced) teaches you effective design and engineering for overall security, verification procedures, testing methods to authorize access, and how to deal with potential attacks.

CISSP (Domain 6): Security Assessment & Testing (Advanced) was designed to teach managers and security professionals how to create, engineer and maintain an organization’s security programs. CISSP (Domain 7): Security Operations (Advanced) is all about the real-world use of security concepts, from incident response and investigation through disaster recovery implementation.

CISSP (Domain 8): Security in the Software Development Life Cycle (Advanced) covers emerging and existing technologies, plus best practices for creating the most secure software systems.

