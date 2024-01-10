TL;DR: Learn the fundamentals of Amazon Web Services and prepare to earn professional certifications with the 2024 AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner and Architect Certification Bundle, just $24.99 through January 14.

Technology advances quickly. That being the case, it’s necessary to retrain regularly to keep skills on the cutting edge and keep your business running as efficiently as possible. Is your and your team’s understanding of Amazon Web Services up to speed for the new year? If not, then the 2024 AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner and Architect Certification Bundle may be an ideal resource. And since it’s on sale through January 14, it’s affordable too.

This package offers a beginner-friendly introduction to Amazon Web Services as well as advanced training designed for practicing professionals. Students can expect to learn the fundamentals of AWS and DevOps, about security and access management, AWS scalability and more. There are even courses that prepare students to earn certifications too, which is an important feature to look for when undertaking any tech-based training.

Every course in this bundle is accessible via the web, which means there are no class schedules to adhere to. You simply log in when you have the time and train for as long as you want. And since you’ll enjoy lifetime access to the courses and their content, you’re free to go at your own pace. Which is nice if you want to avoid adding any more anxiety to your busy life.

Even better, the training is all updated for 2024, so students will be learning the latest skills. All of it is provided by Packt Publishing — a well-known and respected source for online learning within the IT industry. They’ve published, in fact, over 4,000 books and videos to date, and they boast an impressive 5-star rating as a result.

If your IT team could use a refresher on Amazon Web Services, then the 2024 AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner and Architect Certification Bundle is a resource that’s worth checking out. But hurry. It’ll only be offered on sale for a limited time, so we recommend getting it now to keep your investment as low as possible.

Get the 2024 AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner and Architect Certification Bundle for just $24.99 (reg. $420) until January 14 at 11:59 pm PT, no coupon codes are required.

