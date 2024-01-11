TL;DR: Train to become a Salesforce professional with The 2024 Salesforce Platform App Builder Certification Training Bundle; it’s on sale for just $14.99 through 1/14.

Salesforce is one of the leading providers of customer relationship management (CRM) software; its products seem to be everywhere these days. Whether you want to acquire the knowledge to use it effectively in your own business or obtain the Salesforce certification that can turbocharge your resume, The 2024 Salesforce Platform App Builder Certification Training Bundle is just what you need. And it happens to be on sale through January 14 for only $14.99.

There are three modules in this bundle. ChatGPT for Salesforce Development guides you through the process of using ChatGPT chatbot technology to create and implement chatbots that offer users a conversational experience that is natural and seamless. The skills you develop will also be a perfect foundation to build upon as the technology advances in future chatbots.

The Salesforce Certification: Administrator & App Builder Course is a crowd favorite; former students have rated it 4.6 out of 5 stars. You’ll create your own Salesforce Developer account for accessing and practicing in the Salesforce environment. This will allow you to learn how to use its Point-and-Click Application while working on real-time business processes. You’ll do everything from editing page layouts to implementing validation rules and more.

Once you’re done, you’ll have the perfect skill set to begin Salesforce Platform App Builder Certification Training, which will help you prepare for the Salesforce certification exam. This is considered the point where aspiring and beginning developers start on the Salesforce platform. All of the core concepts are covered, and there is a Study Guide section for each section of the course. Quizzes at the end of each section help you measure your knowledge and retention of the core concepts.

These courses are provided by Packt Publishing, which provides IT professionals with actionable knowledge for optimizing crucial skills and learning emerging technologies.

