The 3 most important types of data for your business

In a Wednesday report, SnapLogic revealed that by using data more effectively, enterprises expect to increase annual revenue by an average of $5.2 million.

According to the report, the average business plans to invest $1.7 million in preparing, analyzing, and operationalizing data over the next five years. This figure is nearly doubled from the current average amount invested, $800,000. The report noted that with the increased investment, businesses could expect to benefit from a potential 547% return.

Despite the potential for increased revenue through data technology, the average organization only uses 51% of collected and generated data, the report noted. Only 48% of decisions are made based on data.

SEE: Data classification policy (Tech Pro Research)

But, what data makes the biggest impact? The report found three types of data that are most valuable to businesses.

Customer data (69%) IT data (50%) Internal financial data (40%)

The report noted that dealing with manual data entry can cost companies time and resources. Respondents reported that they spent 20% of their time working on getting data ready to use. This presents a serious opportunity for automation. Firms should consider which of their manual data processes are most time-consuming, and look to machine learning and similar tools to automate them.

While 98% of respondents reported that their organizations are planning for, or are in the process of digital transformation, only 4% are ahead of schedule.

"Legacy systems, tedious manual labor, and the sheer volume of information are preventing organizations from maximizing their data-driven potential," SnapLogic CEO Gaurav Dhillon said in a press release."The enterprises that act now to spread data literacy throughout their business will be the ones to thrive."

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

By investing in better data management, companies can expect a increase their annual revenue by an average of $5.2 million.

The types of data proven to be most valuable to companies are customer data, IT data, and internal financial data.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Executive Briefing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see