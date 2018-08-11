The 4 features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 that business users need most

Business users will appreciate several of the features of the new Samsung flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 9, which debuted yesterday and will arrive on store shelves August 24.

There are four features that make the Note 9 perfect for business use, particularly for an ever-increasing mobile workforce.

1. Massive memory

First is the massive memory. The Note 9 comes in two configurations: 128GB and 512GB. The 128GB has 6GB of RAM, and the 512GB has 8GB of RAM. You can add an optional MicroSD card to tack on up to another 512GB.

This makes it the first phone to offer a terabyte of memory. This makes it perfect for business users that need to be able to store and access large files.

2. Quick DeX interface

All of this memory is useful because of another useful feature—the easy DeX connection. DeX is Samsung's Android-based interface that allows mobile users to connect a Samsung phone, or the new Galaxy Tab S4 tablet, to an external monitor for a PC-like experience. With the Note 9 there's a small dongle that can be connected to an HDMI cable, as opposed to the docking station required with the Galaxy Note 8.

You can also use DeX with Samsung's multi-port adapter if you want to connect additional accessories such as a mouse or keyboard. You can also use the phone as a mouse when you've got DeX on an external monitor.

3. Updated S Pen

Samsung's S Pen now has Bluetooth to give it wireless connectivity, and a supercapacitor so that the stylus can be fully charged in just 40 seconds.

The S Pen functions can be customized by pressing and holding the button on the side of the stylus to load an application. If you opt to make the camera the default, you could do a slideshow on an external screen by pressing the button to advance each image. It would be great for a PowerPoint presentation or taking a selfie by remote control.

The software development kit (SDK) will be released in September 2018 so developers can customize the experience with apps.

4. Dual camera for non-professional photographers

Also worthy to note is the fantastic dual rear camera. Samsung had amateur photographers in mind when they added sensors to detect 20 pre-defined scenes such as a flower, plant, food, pet, or person. The sensor optimizes the photo for that recognized scene. And then there's flaw detection to alert you if there's an eye blink, a blur, a lens smudge, or even back light. It gives you a chance to retake the photo before leaving the scene.

Don't forget Fortnite

There's one other tiny component that might interest anyone wholikes to play Fortnite. Samsung has partnered with Epic to offer a special skin for Fortnite players using the Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4. And there's an exclusive beta version of Fortnite available on Android for those with certain Samsung devices.

Priced at $1,000-plus

How much does all of this cost? Well, it's not cheap. The smaller 128 gig version will be $1,000, and the 512 gig phone is $1,250. If you want to boost the external memory, a MicroSD card with 512 gigs will cost you around $300. The optional dongle and multi-port adapter are also extra.

But for some people, this high price will be worth it. Samsung is clearly targeting the Apple 10 audience, but with added features for business users.

