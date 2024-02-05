TL;DR: Learn how to create your own art and scale your business’s content output with The Complete Generative AI Art & Design Mastery Bundle, now just $29.99.

From marketing campaigns to logos, generative AI has made it easier for businesses and creators to scale their creative output to meet the demands of a faster-paced world. With The Complete Generative AI Art & Design Mastery Bundle, you’ll delve into some of the leading consumer-facing tools that are making it easier for anyone to access AI tools.

While you’re likely already familiar with ChatGPT, this 7-course bundle dives into the uses and benefits of working with AI art creators like Midjourney and DALL-E. You’ll familiarize yourself with these AI image generators and learn how to properly input prompts to get your desired results. You’ll learn how to work with the various settings in both Midjourney and DALL-E and understand how to set parameters to get different kinds of images.

Courses are taught by well-rated instructors from Skill Success, which has been featured by Entrepreneur, Mashable, CNET and other well-respected outlets.

You’ll also learn how to create AI art with Stable Infusion and Text2Image using text prompts and Img2img using existing images.

Through the courses, you’ll learn how to upscale resolution for images and videos and how to make on-the-fly edits to your AI art to make it truly unique and your own. And, of course, you’ll understand how to take all of your creations and put them into usable formats to share with the world. Whether you’re most interested in Midjourney, DALL-E or Stable Infusion, you’ll gain a litany of skills that will help you scale your artistic and design output to share with the masses.

Become an AI art expert with The Complete Generative AI Art & Design Mastery Bundle. For a limited time, you can get this bundle for 77% off $133 at just $29.99.

Prices and availability subject to change.