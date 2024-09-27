TL;DR: Learn to use Microsoft Office like an entrepreneur in the Complete 2024 Office Master Class, now $75.

As a business owner, it’s easy to get lost in a sea of niche tools and hacks meant to be the quick fix that turns your business into an instant success. The real trick to a better business is hidden in plain sight: Microsoft apps are used by over a million businesses. Time to find out why.

The Complete 2024 Microsoft Office Master Class Bundle is a 14-course, 92-hour deep dive into essential Microsoft Office applications like SharePoint Online, Access, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, Teams, and Macros & VBA. These are the tools you rely on whether you’re looking to enhance team collaboration, manage databases more effectively, or create professional presentations, and this $75 bundle shows you how.

How to use Microsoft Office like an entrepreneur

Each of these courses starts with intro material that experienced users can skip.

The Sharepoint course begins with the essentials of creating and managing SharePoint sites, lists, and libraries. Then it builds up to more sophisticated tasks like integrating with other Microsoft tools and automating workflows. This makes it perfect for teams who need to manage projects and collaborate efficiently.

If you want to master Access, the included course offers a hands-on approach to building and managing databases. With practical projects, it helps users grasp database management concepts more easily and apply them in real-world scenarios.

For boosting document creation and presentation skills, the courses on Word and PowerPoint are invaluable. The Word course covers everything from basic functions to advanced features like creating indexes, handling mail merges, and document protection. The PowerPoint course focuses on crafting visually engaging presentations, mastering slide transitions, and integrating multimedia elements to make your presentations stand out.

Excel users will benefit from both beginner and advanced courses. The Excel Beginner course for Mac is ideal for those new to the software or switching from a PC, while the Advanced course delves into high-level data analysis, financial functions, and complex charting techniques.

Additionally, the bundle includes training on Outlook and Microsoft Teams, enhancing email management and team collaboration. For those interested in automating repetitive tasks, the Macros & VBA course provides a comprehensive guide to creating and managing macros, which can significantly boost productivity with custom automation solutions.

With lifetime access to all course materials, your team can learn at their own pace and revisit materials as needed.

