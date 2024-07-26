TL;DR: The Complete CompTIA Security+ SY0-701 Certification Kit by IDUNOVA is a great resource to prepare for your exams. It’s currently on sale for just $289.99 (reg. $399) for a limited time.

In the dynamic field of cybersecurity, obtaining a CompTIA Security+ certification is a significant milestone. The Complete CompTIA Security+ SY0-701 Certification Kit by IDUNOVA is designed to provide you with all the resources and guidance needed to succeed.

Priced at $289.99 (reg. $399), this kit offers a structured and comprehensive approach to mastering the essential skills and knowledge for the certification exam.

What’s included

It covers five core domains essential to understanding cybersecurity. These include concepts in general security, security architecture, security operations, program management and oversight, threats, vulnerabilities, and mitigations.

Understanding theory is important, but practical experience is crucial in the field of cybersecurity. The IDUNOVA kit includes lab exercises and simulations that mimic real-world cybersecurity challenges. These hands-on activities prepare you for the exam and equip you with practical skills to apply in your career.

This kit provides over 30 hours of HD video content created by experts. It also includes a comprehensive 620-page online book to complement your lessons. This kit is a great way to get more in-depth explanations and reinforce important concepts.

The Luna AI Assistant offers you help tailored to your specific needs, while the CertMaster Labs for Security+ gives you essential skills to help you pass your Security+ exam. You also get practice tests and flashcards to help you prepare for the actual certification tests when you’re ready to take them.

With comprehensive materials, expert guidance and practical experience, you’ll be well-equipped to succeed in the cybersecurity field with this kit by your side.

Prices and availability are subject to change.