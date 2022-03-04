The following is sponsored content. It may not reflect the views of our editorial staff.

Vendor ≠ partner

And enterprises often want more than technology vendors. They want (and need) technology partners. Partners who deeply understand their industry and where it’s going, the challenges they face, and what matters most to their business and customers. Partners who care about their clients’ success and who make it easy to work with them.

A partnership rooted in trust and mutual respect is what wholesale distributor Kelly Spicers was looking for when it came time to migrate their legacy WAN to an agile SD-WAN solution. Luckily, they didn’t have to look far.

Selecting the right partner for a smooth transition

Like many organizations, Kelly Spicers had outgrown their single-threaded MPLS-based network. As the team onboarded more and more cloud-based apps to connect with customers and each other, bandwidth demands began outpacing availability. The resulting network performance issues started to put Kelly Spicers’ hard-earned reputation at risk.

“We knew it was time to make a move, but we needed to ensure we partnered with the right team to make the migration as smooth as possible, so we could keep our focus on our customers,” says Jon Whittaker, CIO of Kelly Spicers.

Having trusted Windstream Enterprise as a dependable network partner for over a decade, Kelly Spicers knew that they could help navigate the move to a network solution designed to support modern business needs. At the same time, there was a desire to consolidate network solution providers for a simpler and more predictable management experience. They were so confident, in fact, that they didn’t even consider other technology providers. Windstream Enterprise had earned their trust.

Setting the new standard with fully managed SD-WAN

Technology partners should always recommend and design solutions that deliver on their client’s objectives. For Kelly Spicers, those included to achieve better application performance, increased network resiliency and cost optimization.

Through a consultative process that analyzed current needs and future goals, SD-WAN Concierge™ from Windstream Enterprise was chosen as the new network standard across all 50 Kelly Spicers locations. The SD-WAN solution’s active/active configuration delivered the redundancy and bandwidth required to support application needs and uptime expectations, and the combination of fiber, fixed wireless and broadband cable offered flexible, cost-effective connectivity.

Windstream Enterprise acted as a partner and advisor—and trusted single point of contact—throughout the migration, from designing and deploying to managing and monitoring the solution.