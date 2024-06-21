TL;DR: Protect your business or embark on a career by studying cybersecurity. The 2024 Ethical Hacking & Cybersecurity for Beginners Bundle is on sale for only $29.99 (reg. $171).

What kind of ethical hacking courses are included in this bundle?

This comprehensive bundle features nine courses and 17 hours of content on cybersecurity, information security, hacking, pen-testing for beginners, preparing a business for a cyberattack and more.

How can I learn how to manage security for my business?

For users who are looking to take as many IT services in-house as possible and have better oversight of IT professionals they work with, this bundle can be highly valuable. In the course Cybersecurity: Security Management for IT, for example, you can learn how to improve the security of your business systems.

Does this include content on IT for incident handling?

In addition to all of the courses and lessons designed to help users create more robust systems, the bundle also features breakdowns and insights on how to respond to incidents. It has lessons on restoring systems, monitoring systems under attack and implementing the most effective responses.

Who teaches these courses?

Every course in this bundle is taught by an instructor from Skill Success, which has been featured on Entrepreneur, CNET and Mashable, among other trusted platforms for its online courses. One of those teachers is Mohammad Adly, a Ph.D. in computer networks.

Can I use these ethical hacking courses to help my business?

Having context for a cyberattack will help you avoid wasting time or money on solutions that aren’t in your best interest. If you learn more than context, then you may be able to take some duties into your own hands. All-in-all, the potential for helping your business and saving it money is vast.

Get started on your cybersecurity studies with The 2024 Ethical Hacking and Cybersecurity for Beginners Bundle, which is only $29.99 (reg. $171) for a limited time only.

Prices and availability are subject to change.