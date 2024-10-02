TL;DR: Get the 2024 Front-End Developer Course Bundle for $39.99 and learn the skills used by top companies like Netflix and Amazon to build dynamic, responsive websites.

Are you looking to level up your skills and get a job building websites like Netflix, Amazon, or Etsy? With the 2024 Front-End Developer Course Bundle, you can gain all the tools and knowledge you need to create stunning, responsive websites and mobile apps. It’s on sale now for just $39.99 (reg. $559) for a limited time at TechRepublic Academy.

What’s Included

From HTML and CSS basics to mastering frameworks like React and Vue.js, this bundle covers it all with 14 courses and 109 hours of expert-led training. It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or a junior developer looking to upskill; this bundle will teach you how to build real-world projects and develop the skills top companies use to make the web a better place.

This course bundle is designed for aspiring web developers, career changers, or anyone wanting to learn the latest web technologies. For example, learn how companies like Apple and Amazon build responsive, engaging websites using HTML and CSS.

You’ll also be able to dive into React, Vue.js, and Bootstrap — the same tools used by Facebook, Google, and LinkedIn to create powerful user interfaces. You can even go mobile with Kotlin, the language of choice for Google and Trello, to build smooth, performant Android apps.

This bundle offers the full toolkit to start building your own websites or land that coveted job at a tech giant — all for the price of a fancy lunch.

Don’t miss this affordable way to learn from the comfort of your own space: for a limited time, the 2024 Front-End Developer Course Bundle is on sale for $39.99 (reg. $559).

Prices and availability subject to change.