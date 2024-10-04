TL;DR: Get the 2024 MERN Full Stack Developer Bundle with 10 courses and 53 hours of hands-on coding for just $39.99 (reg. $399) at TechRepublic Academy.

Are you ready to level up your coding skills and dive into the world of full-stack web development? With the 2024 MERN Full Stack Developer Bundle, you get access to 10 expert-led courses covering everything from HTML basics to building dynamic web apps using React, NodeJS, and MongoDB — all for just $33.99 (regularly $399).

With a total of 53 hours of content, this bundle has everything you need to go from coding novice to web development pro.

What you’ll learn

Whether you’re completely new to coding or need a refresher, this bundle starts with HTML for Everyone: Real World Coding in HTML. You’ll learn the basics, from building static HTML websites to creating responsive landing pages — all through hands-on practice. Along the way, you’ll pick up best practices and shortcuts to make your coding life easier.

Once you’ve mastered HTML, it’s time to dive into CSS for Everyone: Learn CSS3 from Scratch. This course teaches you everything you need to know to make your websites look amazing. From colors and backgrounds to Flexbox and Grid layouts, you’ll explore the full spectrum of CSS3 features, including modern layout techniques like media queries for responsive design.

No full-stack bundle would be complete without diving into JavaScript — the programming language that brings websites to life. In this bundle, you’ll also explore React JS and Redux, the powerful tools used to build dynamic, interactive web apps. You’ll even tackle the back end with NodeJS and learn how to manage data with MongoDB.

Prices and availability subject to change.