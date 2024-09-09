TL;DR: Master Microsoft Office apps with the 2024 Microsoft Essential Tools Training Bundle for $29.99.

Whether you’re crunching numbers in Excel, drafting documents in Word, or collaborating with colleagues through Teams, mastering Microsoft tools can make your work smoother and more efficient. If you’re just getting ready to join a team that relies on Microsoft apps for everything from basic communication to data analysis and document design, then get caught up by studying the 2024 Microsoft Essential Tools Training Bundle while it’s on sale for $29.99 (reg. $800). That’s the best price online, too, at the time of writing.

Why study such common apps?

You might be able to learn all the intricacies of Excel and other tools on your own, but this bundle makes sure you don’t miss any of the important things that could save you a ton of time down the road. This bundle features four courses that dive deep into the essential Microsoft Office tools.

What’s included

First up is Master Microsoft 365: Essential Skills & Beyond, which includes 43 lessons covering all the core aspects of Microsoft 365. You’ll learn how to create and manage documents, use collaboration tools, and dive into advanced features like the Admin Panel and communication apps. Then, there’s MS Excel: Manage & Report with Microsoft Excel, offering 26 lessons that guide you through Excel’s interface, data management, and the various menus for creating reports and analyzing information, skills you can start using right away.

The bundle also includes two Microsoft Word courses tailored to different skill levels. If you’re just getting started, MS Word: Improve Your Writing with Microsoft Word (Basics) covers the essentials like document formatting, inserting objects, and managing files. For those looking to level up, MS Word: Improve Your Writing with Microsoft Word (Advanced) dives into more complex features, including voice recognition, mail merge, and working with other apps like Google Docs.

With lifetime access, you can learn at your own pace and revisit the courses whenever you need a refresher.

