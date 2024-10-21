TL;DR: Get five courses on app marketing and monetization for just $39.99 and take your app’s visibility and profitability to the next level.

Today’s app market is super competitive. So, it’s really not enough to build a great app; you also need to know how to market it effectively.

The 2024 Mobile App Marketing Course Bundle offers five comprehensive courses designed to help you do just that. For just $39.99 (reg. $1,000), this bundle provides app developers, marketers, and entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed in the app world.

Whether you’re looking to boost downloads, optimize ads, or monetize your app, this bundle covers all aspects of mobile app marketing from the ground up.

Mobile apps are now a cornerstone of digital businesses, with millions of apps available across Google Play and the Apple App Store. However, the success of an app depends on its ability to stand out and attract users.

What you’ll learn

This bundle provides you with everything you need to maximize your app’s visibility and profitability. The courses cover app store optimization (ASO), effective ad campaigns on platforms like Google and Facebook, and key strategies to monetize your app.

If you’re an app developer, this bundle helps you refine your marketing strategy to increase installs and generate more revenue. For marketing professionals, the courses offer the latest techniques to create targeted ad campaigns and optimize results. Entrepreneurs building app-based businesses can also learn how to scale effectively by leveraging these key marketing tools.

Learn practical, real-world applications in every course from the comfort of your own home. You’ll not only learn the theory behind app marketing, but you’ll also get hands-on experience with proven strategies that yield results.

With seven hours of expert-led instruction from seasoned professionals at Oak Academy, this bundle is packed with value—but only for a limited time.

Get The 2024 Mobile App Marketing Course Bundle while it’s on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $1,000).

Prices and availability subject to change.