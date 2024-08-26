TL;DR: Whether you’re a freelancer, an aspiring manager, or a professional who works 9–5, this $39 (reg. $1,200) personal and professional development bundle can enhance your daily work and career.

Sure, you may have the correct degree and professional experience to successfully complete your job or start your own business, but you can’t underestimate the soft skills and leadership acumen you’ll need to navigate the office and your workflow effectively.

If you’d like to develop those assets to raise your earning potential or grow your business, this development essentials course can help. It offers personal growth courses with mindfulness tactics, productivity tips, and more, as well as professional development lessons on workplace leadership and soft skills for $39 (reg. $1,200).

Developing soft skills for professional and personal growth

You might think that you have a few soft skills under your belt, but are they geared for workplace use? These can help any office facilitate thoughtful communication across coworkers, senior leaders, and more, as well as improve almost any aspect of your life outside of work.

In the The 10 Must-Have Soft Skills You Need in Workplace course, you’ll get insight on how to apply your newly-developed soft skills in specific scenarios. Discover how to build trust with your coworkers and managers through team-building techniques, communicate effectively non-verbally, digest and use criticism in the workplace to improve your output, and more.

Thinking of starting your own business or want to move up the corporate ladder? You’ll need leadership skills to attain both goals. The Lead All Your Life Aspects course focuses on three essential leadership skills and how to apply those in a way that guides your team effectively without feeling overbearing. This could be helpful if you’ve begun building your own business and want to inspire creativity and security in your team.

Learn how to run a freelance business

If you’ve ever dreamt of being your own boss and running a bustling company, this bundle comes with two courses that could help you turn your ambitions into a reality. Learn to find your freelancing niche, develop project management strategies, and build a freelance portfolio to present to potential clients.

