As far as the business world goes, proficiency in Microsoft Office is more than just a helpful skill. In varying degrees, it’s a necessity. So, if you’d like to brush up on your proficiency and become a more skilled, confident Office user, a learning bundle you can access whenever you have free time is the way to go.

To that end, the Ultimate Microsoft Office 2021/365 Training Bundle offers a comprehensive suite of courses designed for beginner to advanced users.

What you’ll learn

Excel is a cornerstone of business analytics and data management. This bundle offers three levels of training — beginner, intermediate, and advanced — to ensure you gain the skills necessary to navigate Excel’s interface, create complex formulas, and design spreadsheets that drive informed business decisions.

The ability to convey ideas clearly and effectively is paramount in all avenues of business and life in general. The PowerPoint course was designed to teach you how to create visually stunning presentations that adhere to best practice guidelines, making your pitches and reports more impactful. Learn to use high-quality resources, keyboard shortcuts, and more to streamline your presentation process.

From drafting business proposals to creating detailed reports, Microsoft Word remains vital in many professional settings. The Word course included in this bundle provides an introduction to Word 2021, guiding you through its interface, customization options, and document creation features.

Microsoft Outlook makes managing emails, calendars, and tasks easy. The Outlook course helps you master the 2021/365 version, teaching you how to configure accounts, customize your workspace, and navigate the new ribbon interface.

And for businesses that rely on database management, the Access course is an invaluable resource. Even if you’re new to databases, this course will guide you through the basics of relational databases, the installation of Access 2021, and the key differences between Access 2019 and 2021.

