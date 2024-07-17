TL;DR: Master video editing with The 2024 Video Editing Master Class Bundle, which includes five courses covering Canva, DaVinci Resolve and more for just $50 (regularly $150) for a limited time.

Video editing is an essential skill in today’s digital age, whether you’re looking to create captivating content for social media, enhance personal projects or start a new career in film production. The 2024 Video Editing Master Class Bundle offers an excellent opportunity to learn from scratch with five comprehensive courses, all for just $50.

What’s included

This bundle is the best value available online. It provides the tools and knowledge to master video editing using some of the most popular software. This bundle is designed for everyone, from beginners to experienced editors, and covers a variety of powerful video editing tools and techniques.

Learn the basics of video editing with Canva, a user-friendly platform that’s perfect for creating engaging social media content and simple video projects. Canva’s drag-and-drop interface makes it easy for anyone to start editing videos. You’ll become a confident Canva editor after the 22 engaging lessons in this course.

Dive into more advanced editing with Adobe After Effects. This course will teach you how to create stunning visual effects and motion graphics, making your videos more dynamic and professional.

Filmora is versatile video editing software known for its intuitive interface and powerful features. Perfect for both personal and professional projects, Filmora offers a range of tools to enhance your videos, including aspects like transitions, text and audio.

You’ll also learn how to edit videos on your mobile device using CapCut. This app is great for quick edits and on-the-go video production, making it ideal for creating content for platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

You can also explore DaVinci Resolve, professional-grade editing software used by industry professionals. The course covers everything from basic edits to advanced color correction and audio post-production.

Don’t miss this great price on a comprehensive masterclass on video editing.

Get The 2024 Video Editing Master Class Bundle for just $50 (regularly $150) for a limited time.

Prices and availability are subject to change.