Remote work has become the norm for many people, resulting in more interest in home security devices. Don’t miss this Door-Ringer Package Deal.

Since 2020, the home surveillance market has projected enormous growth as more people put a higher premium on their home security. For many workers, home is often their office as well. Now is a good time to improve your home security by purchasing the Door-Ringer Package Deal.

The new and improved 2022 Door Ringer Video Doorbell is a safety and surveillance system for your home, letting you answer your front door and manage security alerts from anywhere. This feature-rich doorbell lets you answer the door with a camera and two-way talk system so you can have full conversations in real-time with anyone at your door. The 170º wide-angle camera lens gives you a complete view of whomever is at the door and otherwise nearby so you can always check to see what’s going on outside.

When you’re not around, motion detectors automatically send an alert to your phone when a visitor is near your front door. You can also set up different alerts based on your specific concerns so you’ll always get notifications in real-time, allowing you to take swift action. The camera has infrared day and night vision so you’ll always have a crystal clear view of visitors.

As part of this package deal, you’ll get the Door Ringer Video Doorbell, installation tools and screws, a quick start guide, a user manual and a security sticker to warn would-be intruders that you have a security system in place.

You can’t put a price on peace of mind, but the Door-Ringer Package Deal is on sale now for $99.99 (normally $188).

Prices are subject to change.