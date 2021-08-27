Top 10 tech and health jobs with the best pay and growth potential

A new analysis shows that infosec analysts, sysadmins and network architects have the most potential for growth in pay over the next decade.

fizkes, Getty Images/iStockphoto

People in health, science and tech jobs will have the best chance at finding a job and making good money in the next decade, according to a new analysis. SmartAsset crunched the numbers from a Bureau of Labor Statistics report to compile the list.

The top 10 list of the most promising jobs for employment and pay are:

Nurse practitioners Medical and health services managers

Information security analysts

Physician assistants

Financial managers

Statisticians

Postsecondary health specialties teachers

Computer and information research scientists

Computer and information systems managers

Computer network architects



Among the IT jobs in the top 10 list, the projected growth over the next 10 years is 42% for information security analysts, 19% for computer and information research scientists, 15% for network architects and 11% for computer and information systems managers. The predicted increase in earnings over the next four years is between 10% and 12%. The average earnings for each group in 2019 was:

Computer and information systems managers $156,390

Computer and information research scientists $127,460



Computer network architects $115,110



Information security analysts $104,210



The report authors examined 808 occupations identified by the Bureau of Labor Statistics as likely to have a higher than 10% projected growth over the next 10 years. The review also included jobs with an average salary of at least $64,240. The analysis included these four metrics:

10-year expected percentage growth in employment

10-year expected growth in number of workers



2019 average earnings



Four-year growth in earnings from 2015 to 2019



The analysis ranked each occupation on each metric and then created an average ranking for each job type to determine the final score. That's why infosec analysts score higher on the list than the other IT jobs. The average salary for those jobs is lower than the other roles ($104,210) but the projected growth is much higher (43% over the next 10 years). The projected growth for computer research scientists is 19%, the rate for systems managers is 11% and the rate for network architects is 15%.

Several other tech and science jobs showed up on the top 40 list including network and computer systems administrators, actuaries, medical scientists, biochemists and biophysicists, genetic counselors, industrial engineers, epidemiologists, audiologists, microbiologists.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics issued new projections earlier this year to account for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on job prospects. The new forecast includes two scenarios to reflect the effect of the pandemic: A moderate impact version and a strong impact version. Job growth may be about 1% lower than expected in the moderate scenario and close to 2% lower in the strong impact analysis. The 10-year growth is based on the moderate impact scenario from the BLS.

SmartAsset is a financial technology company that advises consumers on financial decisions such as investing and buying a house.

