Top 5 remote access threats

When working from home, it's important to understand the security risks. Tom Merritt lists five remote access threats so you can secure your system.

If you have people working from home, you have a vector for malicious attacks. The more people working from home, the bigger the attack surface. Like with all security threats, it helps to know what to defend against. Here are the five remote access threats you should know about.

SEE: VPN usage policy (TechRepublic Premium)

It's good to know what the attacks are so you can defend against them. So patch, patch, patch! If you want some other ideas on mitigating these attacks, be sure to read Lance Whitney's article: How to better defend your organization against remote access threats.

Cybersecurity Insider Newsletter Strengthen your organization's IT security defenses by keeping abreast of the latest cybersecurity news, solutions, and best practices. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today

Also see