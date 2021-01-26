Top 5 things to know about the state of 5G

5G is the next big wave in mobile technology. Tom Merritt lists five things to know about the state of 5G.

5G isn't new anymore--it's here. It's in phones and it's deployed. So, how is 5G doing so far? VPNMentor collected available information about 5G deployments worldwide from their own research arm along with SpeedTest, Ookla, OpenSignal, and more to help us understand. Here are the top five things to know about the state of 5G.

Downloads are much faster than uploads. Though both are fast. 5G will raise your upload speed by 311% over a 4G connection, but downloads increase by 854%. Hungary has the bargains. The cheapest basic 5G plan in the world as of early January 2021 was in Hungary at the equivalent of $13.40 (US) a month.

Saudi Arabian users get the biggest jump. The 4G speeds in Saudi Arabia are about 84 Mbps. Switch 5G there and you get 921 Mbps.

OK, OK, but who is the fastest? The title goes to the United Arab Emirates. Its 5G speeds are 959.39 Mbps.

Fine, but what about coverage. The good old USA has the most 5G areas available with 8,050 regions.



It won't be long and 5G data will just be data, but it's helpful to see where we are on the journey.

